Cavs’ Mobley out next game, maybe more, with ankle sprain

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers rookie forward Evan Mobley will miss Wednesday night’s game against Dallas with a sprained right ankle. It’s not clear when Mobley will be back. The Cavs are seventh in the Eastern Conference with seven games left. The top six teams go directly to the playoffs while teams 7-10 compete in a play-in tournament. Mobley got hurt in the first half of Monday’s win over Orlando. The 7-footer went up to contest a shot and then came down on Magic forward Franz Wagner’s foot, rolling his ankle. Mobley limped to the locker room and didn’t return.