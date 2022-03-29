Ghana 1st African team to qualify for World Cup in Qatar

By GERALD IMRAY

AP Sports Writer

Ghana has become the first team from Africa to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar after a 1-1 draw with Nigeria in the second leg of their playoff to advance on away goals. Thomas Partey scored the decisive goal for Ghana in the 10th minute in Abuja. William Troost-Ekong equalized for Nigeria with a penalty in the 22nd but Nigeria couldn’t use its home advantage to get a winner. The teams drew 0-0 in Ghana last week in the first leg. Ghana returns to the World Cup after failing to qualify in 2018.