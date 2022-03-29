Goodell: No timetable on NFL investigation of Deshaun Watson

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A resolution to the NFL’s investigation into Deshaun Watson’s conduct could take some time, Commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday. The quarterback, now with Cleveland after a trade from Houston, will not be indicted on criminal sexual misconduct charges brought by 22 women. He still faces 22 civil lawsuits. Goodell said “there is no timetable” for the NFL completing its investigation.