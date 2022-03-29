Lewandowski sends Poland into 2nd straight World Cup

CHORZOW, Poland (AP) — Poland is heading to the World Cup and of course Robert Lewandowski helped send his team there. The prolific Bayern Munich striker converted a penalty in the 50th minute to set Poland on its way to a 2-0 win over Sweden in one of the European playoff finals for a place in this year’s tournament in Qatar. Piotr Zieliński added the second goal for the Poles. They will be competing in soccer’s biggest event for the second straight time. It might be the last time for the 33-year-old Lewandowski. He took his tally of goals for his country to a remarkable 75 in 129 appearances.