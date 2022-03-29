Mané sends Senegal to World Cup after Salah faces lasers

By GERALD IMRAY

AP Sports Writer

Sadio Mané has secured Senegal’s place at the World Cup with a win over Egypt on penalties after Mohamed Salah was targeted by laser pointers as he stepped up to take his team’s first kick in the shootout. Mané kicked the winner from the spot in a 3-1 shootout victory. It was like a repeat of the African Cup of Nations final last month when he also scored the winning penalty in a shootout against Salah and Egypt. Salah missed Egypt’s first penalty in the World Cup playoff after it ended 1-0 for Senegal after extra time and 1-1 on aggregate. Ghana, Morocco, Tunisia and Cameroon also qualified to make up Africa’s five teams in Qatar.