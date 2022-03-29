Mané sends Senegal to World Cup, more penalty pain for Salah

By GERALD IMRAY

AP Sports Writer

Sadio Mané has sent his country to the World Cup in Qatar at the expense of Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah as Senegal beat Egypt 3-1 in a penalty shootout to decide their playoff. Mané hit the winning spot-kick in a repeat of the African Cup of Nations final last month when he also scored the winning penalty in a shootout against Salah and Egypt. Salah missed Egypt’s first penalty in Tuesday’s playoff after it ended 1-0 for Senegal after extra time and 1-1 on aggregate. Ghana also qualified for the World Cup with a 1-1 draw in Nigeria to advance on away goals.