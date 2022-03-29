Ronaldo, Portgual among teams securing World Cup bids

By ANNE M. PETERSON

Cristiano Ronaldo will get another shot at lifting the World Cup. Portugal beat North Macedonia 2-0 in a European playoff on Tuesday, securing a fifth World Cup appearance for the leading men’s international scorer. It was one of seven spots in soccer’s premier tournament decided on the day. Thirty-two teams, including the hosts, will play in the World Cup in Qatar starting Nov. 21. As of Tuesday, 27 teams had qualified with two additional spots to be determined on Wednesday. Two intercontinental playoffs are set for June, as is the determination of a final European team.