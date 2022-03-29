Team New Zealand to defend America’s Cup in Barcelona in ’24

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

Emirates Team New Zealand will defend the America’s Cup in Barcelona in 2024, a once unthinkable move that the Kiwis say is needed for their financial survival. The 37th America’s Cup match will begin in early October 2024 on the Mediterranean following the challenger trials that will determine Team New Zealand’s opponent for the oldest trophy in international sports. Team New Zealand’s split with its hometown of Auckland had been developing since it successfully defended the Auld Mug a year ago on the Hauraki Gulf with a 7-3 victory against Italy’s Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team.