Texas A&M beats Washington St to reach NIT title game at MSG

NEW YORK (AP) — Quenton Jackson scored 18 points and Texas A&M advanced to the NIT championship game with a 72-56 rout of Washington State. Henry Coleman III had 16 points and Manny Obaseki added 14 for the Aggies in the second semifinal at Madison Square Garden. They will play for the title Thursday night against Xavier, an 84-77 winner over St. Bonaventure in the doubleheader opener. Tyrell Roberts led Washington State with 14 points. He was the only Cougars player to score double figures. Efe Abogidi had nine points and 10 rebounds in 21 minutes.