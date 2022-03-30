A look back at some of the best blue blood Final Fours

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

This year’s Final Four is either unprecedented or pretty close. North Carolina is making a record 21st appearance in the Final Four. Its semifinal opponent, Duke, is waiting with the sport’s winningest coach. Mike Krzyzewski surpassed 1,200 victories during this postseason run. Kansas arrives having recently taken over the Division I lead in all-time wins. Villanova doesn’t have quite the storied history of the other three schools, but the Wildcats are trying for their third national title in seven years. So the quartet of programs in this year’s Final Four is truly special. Only a few others can really compare.