Celebrities pay tribute to cricketer Shane Warne at service

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An eclectic array of celebrities including singer Elton John, golfing legend Greg Norman and champion surfer Kelly Slater have paid tribute to their friend, former Australian cricketer Shane Warne, at a star-studded state memorial service. More than 50,000 mourners chanted their hero’s nickname “Warnie” at the outset of the service at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday as they used to do when he took to the pitch for a match. It was his hometown pitch where he cemented his sporting legend in 2006 by becoming the first bowler in the world to take 700 test wickets. Warne’s death at a Thai resort of a suspected heart attack on March 4 at the age of 52 made headlines around the world.