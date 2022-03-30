Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 9:59 PM

CONCACAF: Mexico heads to 8th straight World Cup with win

By ANNE M. PETERSON
AP Sports Writer

Mexico had all but booked its spot in the World Cup heading into its final qualifying match against El Salvador on Wednesday night. A 2-0 victory made it official. Uriel Antuna scored in the 16th minute for the early lead and Raúl Jimenez converted on a penalty kick before the end of the first half. Mexico secured a trip to it’s eighth straight World Cup. Canada finished atop the CONCACAF standings, and the United States was third for the region’s three automatic bids. 

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content