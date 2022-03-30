Jimmy Butler scores 24 to help Heat fend off Celtics 106-98

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Jimmy Butler had 24 points, Kyle Lowry added 23 and the Miami Heat rallied in the fourth quarter to hold off the Boston Celtics 106-98 to stay atop a tight race for the Eastern Conference’s top seed. Bam Adebayo finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds to help Miami post its second straight win since a season-worst four-game losing streak. Since briefly taking over the East’s top spot Boston has lost two in a row for the first time since late January. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 28 points and 10 rebounds. Jayson Tatum added 23 points and six assists. The game featured nine ties and 16 lead changes.