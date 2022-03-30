Memorable Final Four games between conference rivals

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

Part of the NCAA Tournament’s charm is that it can pit schools from different corners of the country against each other. Teams that might go years without scheduling each other during the regular season end up matched in some of the biggest games of the year. Every now and then, however, there’s a Final Four matchup with a lot more familiarity — when teams from the same conference meet at this stage. It’s still rare enough to stand out when it happens, and this week Duke and North Carolina will play in an all-ACC semifinal.