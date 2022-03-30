Thiem positive for COVID-19 after 1st match in 9 months

By The Associated Press

2020 U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem says he tested positive for COVID-19 after his first match in more than nine months. Thiem lost 6-3, 6-4 to Pedro Cachin at the Andalucía Open on the lower-level Challenger Tour on Tuesday, then felt what he called mild symptoms later in the day. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The 28-year-old Austrian had been sidelined by wrist and hand injuries and last competed in June. Thiem has been ranked as high as No. 3 and is currently No. 50. He beat Alexander Zverev in the U.S. Open final in 2020.