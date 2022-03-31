Bundesliga stadiums full again in time for season finale

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — The Bundesliga will have full stadiums for the first time in months this weekend as coronavirus restrictions are scrapped across Germany in time for the season finale. Union Berlin has sold all 22,012 tickets for its home game against Cologne on Friday. Borussia Dortmund will host Leipzig in a sell-out Westfalenstadion on Saturday. Bayern Munich is hoping for a capacity 75,000 crowd for its derby against Bavarian rival Augsburg on April 9. Restrictions are being lifted despite stubbornly high infection rates persisting across the country. Germany has registered 274,901 new coronavirus cases over the previous 24 hours.