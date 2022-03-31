Hurkacz wears down Medvedev in Miami, denies him No. 1 rank

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — It was midway through the second set and Daniil Medvedev was standing several feet behind the baseline. His hand was propped on one of his knees and his sweat was turning his dark blue shirt several shades darker as he tried to catch his breath. Hubert Hurkacz was on the other side and looked like he was having a day at the beach. He won’t be No. 1 in the world when the Miami Open is over. He made sure Medvedev won’t be, either. Hurkacz moved two wins away from defending his Miami title by wearing down the top-seeded Medvedev 7-6 (7), 6-3 in a men’s quarterfinal.