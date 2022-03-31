MASTERS ’22: Facts & figures for the 86th Masters Tournament

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The 86th Masters is here with a few notable changes. New tees on Nos. 11 and 15 have added some 35 yards to Augusta National. The tournament starts April 7 with a new face as Tom Watson joins Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player as honorary starters. There are 19 newcomers to the Masters. That includes Sam Burns, who already has won three times before making his Masters debut. Still to be determined is whether Tiger Woods makes his first tournament start since his February 2021 car crash that severely injured his right leg. Hideki Matsuyama is the defending champion.