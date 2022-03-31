Osaka rallies, tops Bencic to make Miami Open women’s final

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Naomi Osaka has reached a championship match for the first time since the 2021 Australian Open. The former No. 1 defeated No. 22 Belinda Bencic 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Miami Open semifinals. She will meet either No. 16 Jessica Pegula or No. 2 Iga Swiatek on Saturday. On the men’s side, Daniil Medvedev came into the tournament as the No. 2-ranked men’s player in the world. Hubert Hurkacz ensured he will stay there. The defending Miami Open champion wore down the top-seeded and cramp-riddled Medvedev 7-6 (7), 6-3 in a men’s quarterfinal.