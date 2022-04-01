Bucks, Clippers rest most of their starters after OT games

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo and three other regular Milwaukee Bucks starters won’t be available for their Friday night game with the Los Angeles Clippers. Both the Bucks and Clippers played overtime games Thursday night. The Bucks won 120-119 at Brooklyn and the Clippers lost 135-130 at Chicago. Four of the Clippers’ starters from Thursday’s game also have been ruled out for Friday’s game. Unavailable Bucks players include Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez. Clippers ruled out for Friday include Paul George, Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris Sr. and Reggie Jackson.