Daryl Dike injures knee, a setback in rehab with West Brom

By The Associated Press

American forward Daryl Dike has a knee injury in a setback as he tries to regain fitness after hurting a hamstring in his first start for England’s West Bromwich Albion on Jan. 22. The 21-year-old from Edmund, Oklahoma, had resumed full training on March 11. Manager Steve Bruce says “thankfully it’s not a re-injury” and adds ”he’s got a problem with the tendon behind his knee. We’re going to have to be a bit more patient with him.” Dike joined second-tier West Brom from Major League Soccer’s Orlando on Jan. 1.