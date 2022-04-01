Minor league housing plan freezing out players with families

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

Minor leaguers with wives and children are finding out days before the start of their seasons that some teams are not taking their families into account as part of a new policy guaranteeing housing for players. MLB initiated a policy for this season mandating that teams provide housing for roughly 90% of minor league players, and the change has taken tremendous stress off many of them. However, two married players tell The Associated Press their teams are only providing housing options that would force them to stay with teammates. One married player with a pregnant wife has been told by his team he’ll have to share a bedroom.