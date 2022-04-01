Olofsson scores go-ahead goal in Sabres 4-3 win over Preds

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson scored the go-ahead goal with 5:35 left in the second period, and the Buffalo Sabres extended their point streak to eight games with a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators. Tage Thompson scored twice, including his Sabres-leading 30th, and Buffalo improved its run to 5-0-3 to continue a late-season surge for a team that’s all but mathematically out of playoff contention. The Predators had a two-game winning streak snapped, and blew an opportunity to gain ground in a tightly contested Western Conference playoff race, in which they control the first of two wild-card spots.