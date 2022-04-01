Osaka-Swiatek in Miami women’s final; Ruud, Alcaraz advance

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Naomi Osaka is playing her first final in more than a year on Saturday, which sounds like a comeback story. She doesn’t see it that way. The unseeded Osaka will meet second-seeded Iga Swiatek in the Miami Open women’s final. It’s a matchup pitting the world’s former No. 1-ranked player against the woman who will replace the now-retired Ash Barty atop the women’s rankings on Monday. In the men’s semifinals, Casper Ruud advanced to the final. He’ll face Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday. Alcaraz ousted defending champion Hubert Hurkacz on Friday night in the last semifinal.