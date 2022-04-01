Politically charged US-Iran in first Middle East World Cup

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The most controversial World Cup ever will feature in Qatar the most politically charged matchups. Just like in 1998, the United States will play Iran with diplomatic relations yet to be restored between the nations. Throw into the mix in Group B, England, whose government has endured tense relations with Tehran. The group could yet be completed by Ukraine, whose ability to qualify for the World Cup has been postponed by being invaded by Russia. The Ukrainians will have to overcome Scotland and then Wales in the playoffs to make the tournament in November. What is known is that Qatar will open its first-ever World Cup against Ecuador on Nov. 18 after qualifying for the first time as host.