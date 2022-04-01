Porzingis scores 24 against Mavericks as Wizards win 135-103

By PATRICK STEVENS

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had 24 points and nine rebounds in his first game against his former team, helping the Washington Wizards defeat the Dallas Mavericks 135-103. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored a season-high 35 points and Rui Hachimura added 21 for Washington, which won for the fourth time in five games despite being eliminated from playoff contention a day earlier. Luka Doncic had 36 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Dallas, which fell a half-game behind Golden State for third place in the Western Conference. Jalen Brunson had 21 points for the Mavericks, who have already clinched a playoff berth, but fell short of moving 20 games over .500 for the first time since their 2010-11 title season.