Angels cut OF Justin Upton, still owe $19.5 million

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have designated Justin Upton for assignment despite owing the slugging outfielder $19.5 million this season. The Angels will still be responsible for Upton’s salary unless he’s claimed by another team, which seems unlikely. The 34-year-old Upton hit .211 with 17 homers, 41 RBIs and a .705 OPS over 89 games last season. Upton is in the final season of a $106 million, five-year deal he signed to stay in Los Angeles a few months after being acquired from Detroit via trade during the 2017 season. A four-time All-Star, Upton was among the game’s promising young stars when he broke into the majors as a 19-year-old with Arizona in 2007. He has 324 career home runs and exactly ,000 RBIs.