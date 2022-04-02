Cards duo Wainwright, Molina keep chasing history in opener

By CHUCK KING

Associated Press

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina need 20 starts together to become baseball’s most prolific battery, The first of those 20 will likely come on opening day. Manager Oliver Marmol has officially announced the 40-year-old Wainwright as the Cardinals’ starting pitcher against Pittsburgh on Thursday, with the 39-year-old Molina set to catch him. With 20 more starts together, Wainwright and Molina will have 325 total, passing Detroit’s Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan for most career starts as a battery.