Keith Yandle’s “Iron Man” NHL streak ends at 989

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers scratched defenseman Keith Yandle for Saturday’s game against Toronto. He was a healthy scratch. It ends Yandle’s NHL Iron Man record for consecutive games played at 989. The 35-year-old Yandle started his streak March 26, 2009, with Phoenix. He passed retired center Doug Jarvis for the mark of 965 games on Jan. 25 against the Islanders. The Flyers are one of the worst teams in the NHL and looking at a youth movement down the stretch