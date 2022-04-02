Mets ace Scherzer suffers hammy injury, day after deGrom out

By BILL WHITEHEAD

Associated Press

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — New York Mets ace Max Scherzer is dealing with a hamstring issue and isn’t sure when he’ll pitch next. It’s a second straight setback for the top of the team’s much-heralded rotation. A day after the Mets said star Jacob deGrom will miss significant time with a shoulder injury, Scherzer was scratched from his outing Saturday morning in a simulated game. Just five days away from opening day in Washington, Scherzer said he wasn’t sure about the immediate plans. The three-time Cy Young Award winner added that he doesn’t expect the trouble with his right hamstring to be a long-term problem. The Mets signed Scherzer as a free agent to a $130 million, three-year contract. All-Star Chris Bassitt, Carlos Carrasco and Taijuan Walker also are in the rotation.