Rennes up to 2nd in Ligue 1 after draw at Nice

NICE, France (AP) — Martin Terrier has become the joint top scorer in the French league as Rennes salvaged a 1-1 draw at Nice to move into second place. Nice broke the deadlock with Youcef Atal’s outrageous cross from the outside of the boot that Andy Delort headed into the bottom corner in the 67th minute. But Rennes leveled in the 78th when Terrier got ahead of Brazilian center back Dante to head home a free kick from Benjamin Bourigeaud. Terrier raised his tally to 17 league goals, tying Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder for the lead. Marseille was scheduled to visit relegation-threatened Saint-Etienne but heavy snowfall forced the game to be postponed. If weather conditions improve, the game may be played on Sunday.