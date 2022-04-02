San Diego teen Anna Davis wins Augusta Women’s Amateur

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Anna Davis is the winner of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. The 16-year-old from San Diego County was bogey-free on the back nine at Augusta National and closed with a 69. That still didn’t look to be enough. LSU junior Latanna Stone birdied the 16th hole for a two-shot lead with two holes to play. Stone made double bogey on the 17th hole with a long three-putt. And then she chipped too strong on the 18th and made bogey. Stone finished one shot behind with LSU teammate Ingrid Lindblad. Lindblad also made bogey on the 18th.