St. John’s junior Julian Champagnie to enter NBA draft

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — St. John’s junior Julian Champagnie is entering the NBA draft. A two-time selection to the all-Big East first team, Champagnie has announced he plans to give up the rest of his college eligibility and hire an agent. The 6-foot-8 forward explored his pro prospects last year after winning the Big East scoring title as a sophomore. But he ultimately withdrew from the draft and returned to school. Champagnie averaged 19.2 points, second in the Big East, and a team-high 6.6 rebounds for the Red Storm this season. He ranks 20th on the career scoring list at St. John’s.