Staley better player or coach? Good question, she says

By The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The always thoughtful Dawn Staley took a few moments to ponder this head-scratcher: Was she a better point guard or a better coach? The South Carolina coach called it a good question. She’s already in the Naismith Hall of Fame as a player for her skills in college, the pros and the Olympics. Staley might one day get in as a championship coach. Her Gamecocks play UConn for the national title on Sunday night. In the end, Staley called herself a better coach both for her longevity with 22 years in the business and the impact she can make at that position. 

Associated Press

