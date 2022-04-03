Arena says Matt Turner suffered frostbite at game in St Paul

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Revolution coach Bruce Arena says goalkeeper Matt Turner suffered frostbite during the U.S. national team’s World Cup qualifier in Minnesota but is sidelined with an unrelated injury. Turner tweeted that the United States’ Feb. 2 World Cup qualifier in frigid weather at St. Paul has nothing to do with what has kept him off the field the last few weeks. Arena said March 8 that Turner was injured during a practice game at Los Angeles FC. New England said it was during a closed-door scrimmage that took place Feb. 9. The 27-year-old Turner, who has agreed to a summer transfer to Arsenal, missed the United States’ last three World Cup qualifiers and his fifth straight MLS match Saturday.