Barcelona edges Sevilla to move into 2nd in Spanish league

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona’s revamped team under coach Xavi Hernández has kept its momentum and moved into second place in the Spanish league for the first time this season after defeating Sevilla 1-0 at home. Pedri González broke the deadlock by scoring a beautiful goal in the 72nd minute at Camp Nou Stadium to move the Catalan club past Sevilla. The victory keeps Barcelona’s slim title hopes alive as it remains 12 points behind leader Real Madrid with a game in hand. Real Betis routed Osasuna 4-1 to stay within range of the final Champions League place.