Inter wins at Juventus 1-0, Napoli beats Atalanta to go top

By DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writer

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan has halted its poor run of form in the best possible way after the defending champion beat fierce rival Juventus 1-0 to boost its Serie A title chances and hinder its opponent’s own hopes. Hakan Çalhanoğlu converted a penalty at the second time of asking in first-half stoppage time. Inter moved to within three points of leaders AC Milan and Napoli. AC Milan plays Bologna on Monday. Napoli won at Atalanta 3-1 earlier. Juventus remained fourth and is four points below Inter.