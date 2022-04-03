Knicks rout Magic 118-88 with help from Barrett, Toppin

By DICK SCANLON

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — RJ Barrett scored 27 points, Obi Toppin matched his career high with 20 and the New York Knicks routed the Orlando Magic 118-88. Toppin and Alec Burks scored 12 points each in a 37-point third quarter for the Knicks, who made 12 of their first 13 shots in the period. Burks finished with 19 points and seven rebounds, and Immanuel Quickley had his first triple double, contributing 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in 34 minutes off the bench. Moritz Wagner led Orlando with 18 points and nine rebounds in the Magic’s sixth straight loss.