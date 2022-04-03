On the prowl? Tiger arrives at Masters, unsure of playing

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods has arrived Augusta National but it’s still not clear whether he’ll play in the Masters. Woods warmed up on a range for about 20 minutes and then got in a cart and headed to the course. He says it’s a game-time decision whether he plays. His right leg so was severely damaged in a car crash 13 months ago that he said doctors contemplated amputation. He played with his son in the PNC Championship in December. But that was a scramble format and he rode in a cart. Woods played a practice round five days ago. This is the next step.