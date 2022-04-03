Strasbourg up to 4th in French league after beating Lens 1-0

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Strasbourg has emerged as a surprising contender in the race for European spots after edging Lens 1-0 on Sunday to climb up to fourth place in the French league. Ludovic Ajorque converted a penalty in the 67th minute that was given after Frederic Guilbert’s cross hit the arm of Lens wingback Przemyslaw Frankowski. Strasbourg stretched its unbeaten run to eight games with the victory to go level on points with Nice and just two points behind third-place Marseille. The team’s best finish in the past 20 seasons was 10th in 2020.