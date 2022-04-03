Yanks get RH Miguel Castro from Mets for LH Joely Rodriguez

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s baseball teams have swapped relievers, with the Mets sending right-hander Miguel Castro to the Yankees for left-hander Joely Rodriguez. The 27-year-old Castro had a 3.45 ERA over a career-best 69 appearances last season, going 3-4 with 77 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings. He’ll make $2.62 million this season after signing a deal this month to avoid arbitration. Rodriguez gives the Mets a needed southpaw for the bullpen after Aaron Loup left for the Los Angeles Angels in free agency. The 30-year-old Rodriguez was traded from Texas to the Yankees last season and combined to post a 4.66 ERA in 52 appearances.