Jets release TE Ryan Griffin after 3 seasons

FLORHAM PARK, NJ. (AP) — The New York Jets released tight end Ryan Griffin, who became expendable when the team signed free agents C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin last month. Griffin had 70 catches for 667 yards and seven touchdowns in three seasons with the Jets. New York saves $3 million on the salary cap with his release Monday. The move was expected after the Jets signed Uzomah to a three-year, $24 million contract and Conklin to a three-year, $21 million deal while revamping and upgrading the tight end spot. Griffin has 206 receptions for 2,158 yards and 14 touchdowns in nine NFL seasons.