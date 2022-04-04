Kentucky extends Elzy through 2027 after SEC women’s title

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky women’s basketball coach Kyra Elzy has had her contract extended through 2027 after guiding the Wildcats to their first Southeastern Conference Tournament championship in 40 years. Terms of the contract were not immediately available. Elzy led Kentucky back from losing eight of nine at midseason to 10 consecutive league wins, including a 64-62 upset of top-ranked and eventual national champion South Carolina in the SEC Tournament title game. She’s the first Wildcats women’s coach to start a tenure with consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.