Cuban boxers can go pro under deal with Mexican promoter

HAVANA (AP) — Cuban officials say they’ve agreed to let Cuban boxers fight professionally for the first time since the 1960s under a deal with a Mexican promoter. The scope of the deal isn’t immediately clear. The Mexican promoter appears to operate primarily in the north-central Mexican city of Aguascalientes. It held an event last year with Cubans participating on an amateur basis. The first bouts under the new agreement are scheduled for May. Cuba has been a global power in boxing on the amateur level, focusing heavily on Olympic success. It won four gold medals at the past Tokyo Olympics. But for decades, Cuban sporting officials shunned the professional sport.