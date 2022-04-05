Faksa’s shorthanded goal pushes Stars past Islanders 3-2

DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa’s shorthanded goal midway through the second period gave the Dallas Stars a 3-2 win over the New York Islanders. Marian Studenic and Tyler Seguin also scored for the Stars, who moved into the Western Conference’s second wild card by one point ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights. Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Brock Nelson scored for the Islanders, who trail the Washington Capitals by 11 points for the East’s final wild card with 13 games to play