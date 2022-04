PHILADELPHIA (AP) — La Salle has hired former Penn and Temple men’s basketball coach Fran Dunphy.. He will take over the sagging program that he led to some of its greatest seasons as a guard in the 1960s. The 73-year-old Dunphy went 580-325 as head coach and led his teams to 17 NCAA Tournaments. He was at Temple from 2006-19 and coached Penn from 1989-2006. He says he looks forward to reintroducing himself to the La Salle community.