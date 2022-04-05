Magic break 6-game losing streak, beat Cavaliers 120-115

By DICK SCANLON

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Mo Bamba had 20 points and 12 rebounds, Ignas Brazdeikis scored 20 off the bench and the Orlando Magic beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-115 to stop a six-game losing streak. Moritz Wagner scored 10 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter for the Magic. Darius Garland had 27 points and 10 assists, and Lauri Markkanen added 25 points for the injury-riddled Cavaliers, who have dropped eight of 10. Cleveland is trying to hold onto seventh place in the Eastern Conference with two regular-season games remaining. Markelle Fultz finished with 16 points and six assists for Orlando in his first start of the season after returning from a knee injury.