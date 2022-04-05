Maryland losing top scorers Owusu, Reese to transfer portal

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland is losing Angel Reese and Ashley Owusu — the team’s top two scorers this past season — to the transfer portal. Owusu announced her intention to enter the portal Tuesday on social media. A team spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday night that Reese had entered the portal as well. The departures shake up the Maryland roster after the Terrapins reached the Sweet 16 this year. The Terps entered the season ranked No. 4 in the nation but were limited by injuries. The 6-foot-3 Reese averaged 17.8 points per game this past season. Owusu, a 6-foot guard, averaged 14.3.