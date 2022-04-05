McDavid’s OT goal leads Oilers past Sharks 2-1

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid scored 31 seconds into overtime to extend his points streak to 14 games and the Edmonton Oilers rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 for their fifth straight win. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tied the game with a short-handed goal with 8:04 remaining in regulation before McDavid won it. Mike Smith made a save early in overtime and sent the puck ahead for McDavid, who raced in on a breakaway and beat James Reimer for the winner. McDavid has 12 goals and 15 assists during his points streak. San Jose has lost four straight.