Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee banking more NCAA success

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee is enjoying success both inside and outside the gym. The 19-year-old Auburn freshman has helped lead Auburn to the NCAA gymnastics championships next week in Texas. Lee has also parlayed her all-around gold into a run on “Dancing with the Stars” since the new name, image and likeness rules made college an easy decision. She recorded her fifth perfect 10 of the season at Auburn’s NCAA regional. Lee says she needed a break from the grind of elite gymnastics. She also has her sights set on the 2024 Olympic Games.